Hackers Steal Data From Almost Every Bulgarian

Hackers were able to steal private tax data from five million of Bulgaria’s seven million citizens, making it the largest per capita hack job ever recorded. CNN reports that a 20-year-old cybersecurity employee has been arrested in connection with the hack, but officials have not determined if he acted alone or on behalf of another entity. “It’s still too early to say what exactly happened, but from political perspective, it is, of course, very embarrassing for the government,” Desislava Krusteva, a Bulgarian privacy and data protection lawyer said. Bulgaria’s Commercial Registry was hacked less than a year ago in a similar attack on the government.