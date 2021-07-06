Hackers Steal Info of 90,000 Users on Jason Miller’s Gettr Social Network
GOTTEN
Within hours of its launch July 4, hackers went after Gettr, the new social media network aimed at conservatives, scraping the personal information of approximately 90,000 users. Hackers dumped the information, including usernames and email addresses, on a hacking forum, which The Daily Beast has seen. The root of the problem is a buggy API, or the underpinnings of the application. In other words, Gettr, which was intended to be a “cancel-free” space sans “cancel culture,” is already getting canceled. “When threat actors are able to extract sensitive information due to neglectful API implementations, the consequence is equivalent to a data breach and should be handled accordingly by the firm and to be examined by regulators,” the co-founder and CTO of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, Alon Gal, who found the database posted online, told The Daily Beast.