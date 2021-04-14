Hacker Steals Info of Thousands of Gay Dating App Users
Manhunt, a gay dating site, has revealed that a data breach may have exposed the personal information of thousands of users. According to a statement from the company, which claims to have 6 million members, in early February 2021 an “attacker” gained access to the passwords, usernames, and emails of more than 7,700 users living in Washington State. While the company says they are now contacting affected users to inform them of the breach, TechCrunch reported that the company had tweeted shortly after discovering the incident that members were required to update passwords, seemingly leaving out that their old passwords and other information may have just been exposed. Manhunt’s parent company Online-Buddies Inc. has some history here: In 2019, another dating app owned by the company, called Jack’d, was revealed to have accidentally leaked private photos and location data from users.