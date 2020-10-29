CHEAT SHEET
Hackers Steal Millions From Wisconsin GOP’s Trump Re-Election Fund: Report
Hackers have allegedly stolen $2.3 million from a fund that was being used to help re-elect President Donald Trump in the key swing state of Wisconsin. Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told the Associated Press that hackers were somehow able to change invoices so, when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the intended recipients. Hitt said the FBI has been informed and he complained that the loss of millions of dollars is a serious blow at this late stage of the campaign. “There’s no doubt RPW is now at a disadvantage with that money being gone,” Hitt said. Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and both the president and Joe Biden are due to visit the state on Friday.