Hackers Steal Nearly Every AT&T Customer’s Data
WHOOPSIE
Nearly every AT&T customer had their data leaked after hackers breached a third-party platform used by the telecommunications giant, according to an SEC filing made by the company on Friday. Between May 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2022 hackers were able to access the call and text records of approximately all 109 million AT&T customers, according to the Associated Press. “The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” the company said in a statement on Friday, adding that it also didn’t include “some typical information you see in your usage details, such as the time stamp of calls or texts.” “We have an ongoing investigation into the AT&T breach and we’re coordinating with our law enforcement partners,” the Federal Communications Commission confirmed in a post on X on Friday. Hackers also accessed a “very small number of customers,” data on Jan. 2, 2023, the company confirmed. In March, AT&T also found a batch of leaked data that included the Social Security numbers of 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former customers on the dark web, according to the AP.