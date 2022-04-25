Hacker Swipes Millions of Dollars in Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs
GRAND THEFT MONKEY
An estimated 54 prized NFTs were stolen Monday morning when Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Instagram and Discord server were hacked. BAYC announced the grand theft in a Twitter post: “There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links or link your wallet to anything.” CoinDesk reports that the swiped collection was valued, by floor price, at $13.7 million, but Yuga Labs, the creator of BAYC, says the loss wasn’t so financially severe. “Rough estimated losses due to the scam are 4 Bored Apes, 6 Mutant Apes, and 3 BAKC, as well as assorted other NFTs estimated at a total value of ~$3m,” the spokesperson said. “We are actively working to establish contact with affected users.” Buyers who clicked the hacker’s link have also compromised their digital wallets.