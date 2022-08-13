Salman Rushdie Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder

The 24-year-old New Jersey man accused of attacking British-Indian author Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged, prosecutors said.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said Saturday that Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree in connection with the brutal attack at the Chautauqua Institution. He was arraigned on the charges on Friday evening and has been remanded in Chautauqua County without bail.

“Immediately after the attack, I was on scene to view the evidence in order to determine what needed to be further developed and preserved for prosecution,” Schmidt said in a press release announcing the charges. “We are working closely with State Police, our local police agencies, and federal law enforcement partners to fully develop the evidence. We have been in touch with our counterparts in the State of New Jersey where the attacker is from to share information and assist them in helping us to better understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack so that we and the different agencies involved can determine what, if any, additional charges should be asserted.”

“This is the very early stage of what will invariably be a protracted legal process. We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case,” he added.

The charges come as 75-year-old Rushdie remains in the hospital. On Friday evening, his agent said Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak about the attack. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”