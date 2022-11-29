Socialite Sex Offender Gets Prison Time Over Her Secret Video Recordings
PERVERTED
A wealthy Connecticut socialite was sentenced on Tuesday to one year in jail and two decades of probation on voyeurism charges after illicitly filming three people, one of whom was younger than 16 years old. Hadley Palmer, a 54-year-old from Greenwich, will also have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years, a Stamford Superior Court Judge ruled. Palmer was arrested in October on charges that included employing a minor in an obscene performance, a Class A felony, conspiracy to employ a minor in an obscene performance and second-degree child pornography. After securing a plea deal, Palmer pleaded guilty in January to three counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor. Much of the case file was sealed by a judge earlier this year, but the voyeurism incidents are known to have taken place in 2017 and 2018 at Palmer’s $10 million mansion. On Tuesday, Stamford State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek said that Palmer made and shared her recordings to “arouse her sexual desire and that of an unnamed third party.” Ferencek added, “Obviously, this is an upsetting factual situation.”