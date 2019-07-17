CHEAT SHEET

    Pakistan Arrests U.S.-Wanted Man Blamed for Mumbai Attacks

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    A radical cleric and U.S.-wanted terror suspect blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks has reportedly been arrested in Pakistan. Hafiz Saeed founded the Lashkar-e-Taiba group blamed for the Mumbai attacks that left at least 174 people dead in 2008. The U.S. had offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his capture. Pakistan’s counterterrorism official Mohammad Shafiq said Saeed was taken into custody in Punjab province on Wednesday. He has reportedly appeared before a judge and will be held in prison until his next hearing. The arrest came days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to Washington.

