Hagel on Sochi: We Can Evacuate

Read it at Bloomberg
This is reassuring. The Pentagon is prepared to evacuate American citizens from the Sochi Winter Olympics in the case of a terrorist attack, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Friday. “If we need to extract our citizens we’ll have appropriate arrangements with the Russians to do this,” he assured. At least 10,000 Americans will be in attendance, and the Obama administration has recently warned of an uptick in terrorist threats after suicide bombings killed 30 last month in nearby Volgorad.