This Headband Uses 82 Medical-Grade Lasers to Regrow Thinning Hair

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Hair loss is quite a common issue, impacting 80 million Americans. There are a multitude of different treatments like pills, topicals, and transplants. Each one with their own pros and cons. HairMax—the first FDA-cleared laser hair growth brand—offers something completely different with its LaserBand 82 ComfortFlex, a drug-free, non-invasive solution.

The idea that lasers can stimulate hair growth seems out there, but it’s grounded in reality. The LaserBand is embedded with 82 medical-grade lasers that harness the process of photo-biostimulation. These low-level lasers emit a precise wavelength that stimulates hair follicles, restores the growth cycle, and increases density over time. To ensure optimal delivery of the laser light, the headband’s patented, built-in teeth part your hair.

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For the best results, wear the headband for 90 seconds, three times a week, moving it from front to middle to back every 30 seconds. Users report seeing results in as little as three to six months. This is backed by several clinical studies that show the LaserBand has an over 90 percent success rate and demonstrates an average increase of 129 new hairs per square inch in just six months of use.