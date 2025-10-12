This FDA-Cleared Laser Comb Is a Next-Level Hair Loss Hack

‘No Survivors’ in Tennessee Plant Explosion
TRAGEDY IN TENNESSEE
Everyone on site at the explosives plant that blew up in Tennessee on Friday is thought to have been killed, officials have confirmed. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news briefing on Saturday that “no survivors” have been found during ongoing recovery efforts. “I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility, and at this time we’ve recovered no survivors,” he told reporters about operations at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility near McEwen. The number of individuals thought to be on site at the time has been revised down to 16. “We can assume that they are deceased at this point,” Davis said. The families of those involved have been notified. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, with officials saying it could take weeks or months and that foul play cannot be ruled out at this stage. Imagery of the blast taken by NewsChannel5 shows the explosion, which occurred at around 7:45 a.m., obliterated the building. “As we get into this, we find it even more devastating than what we thought initially,” Davis said.