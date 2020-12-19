Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    This Product Keeps Hair Healthy And Makes Heat Styling Last Longer

    Fairy Tale Locks

    Ad by Hairstory

    Hairstory

    Some products protect your hair. Some help hold style. A few, a truly rare few, can do both. All of Hairstory’s products offer professional quality in packaging that will make your next shelfie (you know, a photo of your shelf) look catalogue-chic. Even in a roster of hits, Dressed Up is a cut above.

    A small amount of the lotion applied to damp hair pre-blow dry protects strands from the blast of high heat while ensuring blowouts are sleeker and longer lasting. If you’ve already kicked the heat-styling habit (good for you!), Dressed Up provides the same styling benefits when air drying and protects from the sun’s damaging UV rays.

    Snag a bottle with free shipping and a 5% discount by subscribing to a regular shipment (you'll use it enough that it will be worth it).

    Dressed Up

    4 oz.

    Buy at Hairstory$36

