Assassination Suspects Met to Plot Haiti Takeover for Months, Says Report
‘SO NAIVE’
The mysterious group of suspects linked to the assassination of Haiti’s president gathered for several meetings in the months before the killing to plot a new government, The New York Times reports. Haitian authorities have contended that the killing was carried out in order to install Christian Emmanuel Sanon—a self-described doctor who lived on-and-off in Florida for decades—as the new president. The Times spoke to several attendees of meetings between the suspects, but they say assassination was never brought up. Parnell Duverger, a retired Florida professor, told the Times: “I would have stopped attending if anyone mentioned a coup, let alone murder... I keep asking myself, there must be something wrong with me for being so naïve.” Frantz Gilot, a United Nations consultant who attended the meetings, was asked if assassination was mentioned. He responded: “Never!!! never!!! Never!!! ... Sanon introduced himself as a potential candidate.” The interviewees confirmed that James Solages, an American of Haitian descent who has been arrested in connection with the assassination, attended the gatherings.