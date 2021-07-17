Wife of Slain Haiti President Returns to Port-au-Prince After Treatment in Miami
BACK HOME
Haiti’s First Lady, Martine Moïse , returned to Port-au-Prince on Saturday afternoon nearly two weeks after her husband, the late President Jovenel Moise, was assassinated and she was wounded by gunfire in the late-night attack. She returned aboard a private jet, accompanied by two security contractors. The plane landed around 4:30 p.m. Moïse emerged from the plane wearing black. She had a cast on her arm from a gunshot wound she suffered during the deadly attack on her husband. She was met by a Haitian delegation. There were no immediate details on where she was headed next. She apparently told members of her entourage in Miami that she felt better being back at home in Haiti.
Her sudden and unannounced return could well be to attend the funeral of her husband next week in the northern city of Cap Haitian where he came from. An initial ceremony is to be held in the capital of Port au Prince on July 20, and his burial will be on July 23 in Cap Haitian. Plans for President Jovenel Moïse's funeral were announced late Friday by the interim prime minister's office.