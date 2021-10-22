Haiti Gang Leader Threatens to ‘Put a Bullet in the Heads’ of Each Kidnapped Missionary
TIME’S RUNNING OUT
The gang that kidnapped 17 adults and children affiliated with the American Christian Aid Ministries missionary in Haiti last weekend has threatened to “put a bullet in the heads of each of them” if a ransom of $17 million is not soon paid. Wilson Joseph, who leads the street gang, made the threat in an online video Thursday, but did not set a deadline. “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will prefer to kill these Americans,” Joseph said. “I cry water. I will have you cry blood.” Those kidnapped range in age from 8 months to 48 years old. They were returning from an orphanage near Port-au-Prince on Saturday when they were ambushed. They are from Amish, Mennonite and Anabaptist communities in the U.S. and Canada. Haitians have demonstrated against the kidnapping and continuing violence in the country.