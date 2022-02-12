Haitian Prime Minister: We Can Send Assassination Suspects to U.S.
PASSING THE BATON
The Haitian prime minister said he’d gladly hand over suspects in last year’s assassination of its president to the U.S. if asked—all while he is under investigation for the assassination itself. Ariel Henry told the Miami Herald the U.S. would have the “full cooperation of the nation” if it wanted any of the nearly 40 suspects in Haitian custody for President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, including a Haitian American under investigation in an FBI probe. Authorities are investigating whether Henry bribed Moïse’s security guards to stand down during the attack, an allegation he condemned as “fake news.” The country’s justice minister, Berto Dorcé, blasted Henry’s willingness to turn any of the suspects over. “The judgment has be done in Haiti,” Dorcé said.