    1

    Haitian PM Spoke to Suspect Hours After President’s Assassination: Prosecutors

    INTERNAL INTRIGUE

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

    Haiti’s top prosecutor sent a letter to Prime Minister Ariel Henry seeking to interview him about the night President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, Reuters reported. “The head of the criminal prosecution would be grateful if you could present yourself ... to cooperate with Haitian justice if you so wish, taking into account the restrictions given your status as a senior state official,” prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said, urging him to appear before a Tuesday hearing. Claude said in the letter that cell phone data showed Henry speaking with former justice official Joseph Felix Badio, the main suspect in Moise’s death, within hours after the crime. Location data also showed Badio at the location of the crime.

    In Haiti, only presidents can force an official to testify before prosecutors. Henry did not respond to a request for comment.

