Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic 2024 presidential nominee.

The House minority leader and Senate majority leader are among the last top Democrats to throw their support behind Harris since she launched her campaign on Monday.

In a Tuesday press conference held on the steps of the Capitol, Schumer said they were “brimming with excitement, enthusiasm, unity” for the party’s opportunity to “unite behind a new nominee,” reported The Hill.

Schumer added, “And boy oh boy are we enthusiastic.”

Following Schumer, Jeffries commended Harris as someone who is “ready, willing and able to lead us into the future,” who will “fight” for voters across the country.

Jeffries added that Harris had “earned the Democratic nomination,” and Harris raised a record $81 million in fundraising in the 24 hours since announcing her presidential campaign.