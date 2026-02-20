Top Dem Begs Trump to Send ICE Barbie to Campaign for Republicans in the Midterms

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries has thrown his full support behind a plan to send Donald Trump’s Cabinet members, including Kristi Noem, on a nationwide campaign tour.

MS NOW host Jen Psaki asked the House minority leader what he thought of proposed plans to send Trump officials to campaign on behalf of Republicans in competitive districts ahead of November’s midterms.

The idea has such potential to spectacularly backfire that Psaki even jokingly wondered whether Jeffries had slipped into a GOP strategy meeting disguised “in a mustache” and suggested the plan himself.

“Yeah, they should start with [Attorney General] Pam Bondi, [Health and Human Services Secretary] RFK, and [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, and I’ll have a list of districts for them to go to, and we may even be willing to pay the cost!” the New York Democrat said.

Hakeem Jeffries appeared on MS NOW’s "The Briefing with Jen Psaki," to speak to the former White House press secretary under Joe Biden. Screengrab/MS Now

Psaki added that Jeffries would even be willing to “fund ads on a bus tour” if the administration wants to try to get people to vote for Republican candidates in November by having them meet figures like Noem in person.

The reputation of the DHS chief has taken a significant hit amid ICE’s hardline deportation tactics in Minnesota and the killing of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Even the Trump administration appeared to lose confidence in Noem’s leadership. Last month, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan was deployed to lead on-the-ground immigration enforcement efforts in Minneapolis, effectively sidelining Noem following her disastrous handling of operations in the city, which included trying to paint Good and Pretti as “domestic terrorists.”

There have been rumors that Kristi Nome may not be in her role at the DHS for much longer. Al Drago/Getty Images

There has also been long-running speculation that Noem has been having an affair with her top aide, Cory Lewandowski. The pair have reportedly been traveling together on a luxury 737 MAX jet typically reserved for “high-profile deportations,” complete with a private cabin in the back, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump and several senior advisers are said to be “uncomfortable” with the pair’s relationship, with the president pressed on whether the alleged extramarital affair involving one of his top officials is a “bad look” for the administration.

“I don’t know about that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday. “I mean, I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard that.”

Bondi has also faced criticism over the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Outrage has been directed at Bondi since last year after she told Fox News in February 2025 that a so-called “client list” belonging to the late pedophile was “sitting on my desk for review,” before later denying it existed.

Hakeem Jeffries said he would also welcome Donald Trump trying to use Pam Bondi to drum up support for the GOP. Joe Readle/Getty Images

In December 2025, a straw poll conducted at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest found that Bondi was the least popular of Trump’s main Cabinet members among Republicans, with only 32.9 percent saying they “strongly agree” with her performance.