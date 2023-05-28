Hakeem Jeffries: I Haven’t Spoken to McCarthy Since Debt Ceiling Agreement
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) maintained the Republican talking point that the debt ceiling deal contained no wins for Democrats, saying on Fox News Sunday that Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told him that himself. Not so, Jeffries said. “I have no idea what he’s talking about, particularly because I have not been able to review the actual legislative text,” he said on Face the Nation. “I talked to him yesterday afternoon... I haven’t spoken to him since that point and time.” House Republicans reached a deal with the White House on Saturday evening to avoid default just after 8 p.m., which included a two-year debt ceiling increase, limiting spending over two years, and work requirements for some people on food stamps.