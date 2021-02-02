Hal Holbrook, Legendary Actor Who Embodied Mark Twain for Over Six Decades, Dies at 95

Read it at The New York Times
Hal Holbrook—who brought Mark Twain to life in an acclaimed one-man show he performed for more than six decades—has died at the age of 95. The actor passed away on Jan. 23 at home in Beverly Hills, and his assistant confirmed his death to The New York Times on Monday night. Aside from his Mark Twain Tonight! show, which had an extraordinary run from 1954 to 2017, Holbrook is known for his performance as Deep Throat in All the President’s Men, as well as his Oscar-nominated turn in Into the Wild. In 2017, when he retired from performing as Twain, he wrote: “I know it must end, this long effort to do a good job... I have served my trade, gave it my all, heart and soul, as a dedicated actor can.”