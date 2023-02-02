Alabama Pol Bounced From LinkedIn After Trans ‘Wee-Wee’ Post

CHEAT SHEET
An Alabama politician says he was temporarily booted off LinkedIn after this crude and ignorant post: “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” But Hale County Commissioner Don Wallace is still defending his comment, claiming he was raising a legitimate concern about the University of Alabama’s teachings on diversity and inclusion. “I certainly would not try to dehumanize anyone, and if this were a legitimate group based on race, gender, or lifestyle choice, I would gladly apologize,” the Republican told AL.com. “While people’s private lives are their own, the spending of our money affects all of us when it comes to issues shared in common.”