Haley Joel Osment Debuts JD Vance Impression by Mocking Usha

Saturday Night Live has not yet revealed who will play Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance when the show returns for its 50th season later this month. But now it seems that Jimmy Kimmel has taken one of the Daily Beast’s suggestions off the table by casting actor Haley Joel Osment in a sketch that aired after Tuesday night’s debate.

Joining Josh Meyers’ Gavin Newsom and James Adomian’s Mike Lindell—longtime staples of Jimmy Kimmel Live—Osment (and his thickly applied eyeliner) began by addressing his “fellow normal Americans” and thanking his wife, Usha Vance, “who I assure you exists.”

When Adomian’s Lindell asked who Usha is, Meyers’ Newsom replied, “I believe Usha is Hindi for unsatisfied woman.”

From there, Osment’s Vance said “daddy” Donald Trump took his “breath away” in the debate, “which I breathe in a completely normal way,” he insisted. “Only through the mouth, never the nose.”

By the end of the sketch, “Jeffrey Dahmer Vance” was going to bat for Trump’s immigrants-eating-pets conspiracy theory by pulling out a dead cat on a platter and admitting, “I’d eat a hamster, I wouldn’t even chew it, I’d swallow it down like a snake.”