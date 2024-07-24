‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist

Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.

Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported Haley for the top of the Republican ticket and are now throwing their weight—and their estimated $400,000 war chest—behind supporting the vice president.

“Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue,” Haley wrote in a statement denouncing the group. “Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong.”

Haley initially declined to endorse Trump’s campaign before supporting him at the RNC convention last week. Haley’s letter demands that the organization stop using her “name, image or likeness” in a way that implies the former ambassador to the United Nations supports Harris.

The group originally coalesced around supporting Joe Biden under the name Haley Voters for Biden, raising roughly $400k in the last year before ditching the president for Harris when Biden quit the presidential race on July 21.

The group responded to media reports about the cease and desist letter in a statement on X, declaring that they do not claim to represent Haley or her views on the 2024 election.

“Our rights to engage with voters and encourage them to vote for Vice President Harris—who in our view is the clear better choice for the country—will not be suppressed,” the group wrote.

Haley Voters for Harris gained 3,000 followers on X after responding to the letter, bumping its follower count to just under 11,000.

Haley predicted months ago on the campaign trail that Biden would drop out and Trump would have to face Harris as the Democratic nominee if he secured enough delegates to lead Republicans at the top of the ticket.