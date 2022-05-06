Half a Ton of Cocaine Found in Coffee Sacks at Nespresso Plant in Switzerland

Read it at BBC News
More than half a ton of cocaine was found at a Nespresso plant in Switzerland hidden in a shipment of beans from Brazil. Police were called to the coffee-pod plant in Romont after workers found suspicious bags of white powder in a sacks of coffee beans. A search of five shipping containers turned up 500kg of the drug with an estimated street value of more than $50 million. Nespresso, a subsidiary of the Swiss multinational Nestle, said none of its product had been contaminated. “We want to reassure consumers that all our products are safe to consume,” it said in a statement.