Teen Accused of Smothering 4-Year-Old Half-Sister, Dumping Her Body in Plastic Bin

A 17-year-old half-brother has been accused of suffocating his toddler sister to death before dumping her body in a plastic bin behind their South Carolina home, authorities say.

William Micah Hester now faces a murder charge in the death of 4-year-old Joanna J. Lockaby, whose body was found by a search and rescue team on Tuesday afternoon after she was reported missing. Video from WYFF 4 showed that the area behind the home was wooded.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that Hester is being charged as an adult. Local cops haven’t said why he would kill his baby sister. The Greenville News reports he will have his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.

For now, cops say he is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center, approximately 17 miles north of his hometown of Pelzer, South Carolina.

A mugshot released Wednesday showed what appeared to be tears in his eyes as he stared into the camera.