Half-Dozen Haley Fundraisers Are Now Backing Biden: Report

A half dozen big-time fundraisers for Nikki Haley are now working to rake in cash for Joe Biden, CNBC reports, citing sources. Among them, however, is former MGM Chair Harry Sloan, who was urged to help re-elect Biden by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, who co-chairs the the president’s campaign. “People I know who are generally business Republicans, they’re going to hear from me,” said Sloan, who raised $550,000 for Haley through fundraisers and now plans to throw one for Biden. Biden campaign finance chair Rufus Gifford belongs to a WhatsApp group called “Haley Supporters for Biden.” Ironically, CNBC says, Donald Trump helped the Biden’s team effort to woo Haley donors when he said in January he didn’t want their money. “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to [Haley] from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them,” he wrote on Truth Social.
