Half-Naked Man Interrupts CNBC Live Television Segment

Fans of CNBC’s television show Squawk Box were in for a shock this morning, and not because of the current market volatility. As anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin interviewed Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone, a half-naked man darted across the screen, dressed only in his powder blue underwear. Both Sorkin and Firestone ignored the unexpected guest, though his nudity was immortalized by CNBC’s live shot. Though the economic outlook may remain unclear, viewers nonetheless got a naked, uncensored view of the day.