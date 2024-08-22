Gay Penguin Mourns Dead Partner in Surprising Act of Love
GONE TOO SOON
The animal world is in mourning after losing one of its most viral stars—Sphen, the gay penguin. Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, where Sphen lived with his partner, Magic, broke the news in a statement on Thursday. According to the aquarium, Sphen died of natural causes at 11, the average lifespan for a Gentoo penguin in captivity, reported NBC News. After being taken to see Sphen’s body to aid in the grieving process, Magic “immediately started singing, which was beautifully reciprocated by the colony,” said aquarium general manager Richard Dilly. Sphen and Magic became famous in 2018 and together raised two chicks, Sphengic (Lara) and Clancy. They have been the subject of children’s books and made a cameo in Netflix’s Atypical. Underneath the aquarium’s announcement, Sphen and Magic’s fans wrote touching tributes. “Sphen and Magic were equality icons,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for taking care of these sweet penguins 🐧❤️🌈 Love is love!” wrote another.