Half of Mark Robinson’s Capitol Staff Prepping to Quit En Masse

Several of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s key staffers in his office of the lieutenant governor said they planned to resign, according to multiple reports.

At least four staff members in charge of running operations for the besieged North Carolina lieutenant governor’s office are resigning, local station WRAL first reported. Robinson has faced mounting pressure after a bombshell CNN report revealed his alleged record of lewd and racially insensitive comments on pornography websites in the past.

The resigning officials include Brian LiVecchi, Robinson’s chief of staff and general counsel, communications director John Wesley Waugh, policy director Jonathan Harris, and director of government affairs Nathan Lewis.

The departures make up half of the named staff on the North Carolina official’s government website.

LiVecchi confirmed the resignations to the New York Times on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear why the staffers decided to leave, and calls sent to LiVecchi and Waugh went unanswered on Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, multiple members of Robinson’s campaign staff announced resignations, including campaign manager Chris Rodriguez and deputy campaign manager Jason Rizk. Robinson’s campaign also did not immediately answer a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, Robinson has been making moves to try to salvage his gubernatorial campaign. On Tuesday he announced he would retain longtime Trump attorney Jesse Binnall to investigate the claims made in the CNN report, which he has consistently denounced as “salacious lies.”