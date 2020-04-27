Half of New Yorkers Know Someone Killed by Coronavirus: Poll

Read it at New York Daily News
A new poll has found that 46 percent of people in New York City personally know someone who has died of the coronavirus—which may not be shocking since the toll has passed 17,000. One-third of people in the city’s suburbs say they know someone killed by COVID-19, according results of a Siena College poll published by the New York Daily News. The pollsters also found that 86% of those questioned support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to extend a stay-at-home order until May 15.