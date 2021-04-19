CDC: Half of U.S. Adults Have Gotten at Least One COVID Vaccine Shot
GOOD NEWS EVERYONE
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that 130 million adults in the U.S., or 50.4 percent of the over-18 population, have received at least one COVID-19 immunization shot. Nearly 84 million adults, or 32.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated. The milestone comes just as the global death toll from COVID-19 has broken 3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. While vaccine reluctance is expected to present a challenge in the coming months, polls show that willingness to get the vaccine is increasing, with one poll showing that the number of adult Americans willing to get the vaccine swelled from 67 percent in January to 75 percent in a more recent poll. U.S. officials have stressed that they do not expect the recent pause imposed on Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration to affect vaccine accessibility, with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he expects a decision on the single-dose vaccine soon. “I would be very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday,” said Fauci.