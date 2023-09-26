Hall of Fame Orioles Third Baseman Brooks Robinson Dies at 86
‘LASTING IMPACT’
Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson passed away on Tuesday at age 86, his family and team confirmed without revealing a cause of death. Though details of his death were not disclosed, his health had been failing in recent weeks. Called “the Human Vacuum Cleaner” because he could grab any ball near him, he helped lead the Orioles to two World Series wins. In 1964, he was the American League’s MVP and won the Gold Glove award for 16 years in a row. After his baseball career, he worked as sports broadcaster for the Orioles and authored multiple books. In 1977, his No. 5 was retired. A statue of him stands outside Oriole Park. “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson, a statement from the Robinson Family and the Orioles said. “An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”