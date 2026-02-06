Legendary Hall of Fame Quarterback Dies at 91

A Jan. 6 rioter who received a pardon from President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to a harassment charge after prosecutors said he threatened to kill U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. During a hearing in Clinton, New York, on Thursday, Christopher P. Moynihan, 35, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. “Threats against elected officials are not political speech, they are criminal acts that strike at the heart of public safety and our democratic system,” Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement. Moynihan was charged in October after he sent text messages about a Jeffries appearance in New York City that month, which said, “I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” and that Jeffries “must be eliminated.” Moynihan also wrote, “I will kill him for the future.” A court complaint said the messages placed the recipient “in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination” of Jeffries by Moynihan. Moynihan had previously been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. He was among hundreds of convicted Capitol rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in the White House. Moynihan is due to be sentenced on April 2.
Pardoned Jan. 6er Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Dem
Partner update
Christian A. “Sonny” Jurgensen III, a Hall of Fame quarterback who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, died on Friday in Naples, Florida, at the age of 91. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen,” his family said in a statement. “We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect.” Throughout his 18 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Eagles and 11 with the Redskins (now the Commanders), Jurgensen threw for 255 touchdowns, leading the league in touchdown passes in two seasons. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The legendary coach Vince Lombardi, for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named, called Jurgensen “the best the league has ever seen.” “Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington Football,” the Washington Commanders said in a statement.
American Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn completed a successful training run on Friday in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, after she suffered a “completely” ruptured ACL in a crash last week. Two days before her Olympic race, Vonn, 41, sped down the Olympia delle Tofane course while wearing a large knee brace on her left leg, finishing in 11th place. Upon reaching the bottom, the three-time Olympic medalist, wearing bib #10, shared a hug with her teammate, Breezy Johnson, who placed 9th. Vonn announced on Tuesday that she would not let her knee injury, which she suffered during a World Cup event race in Switzerland on Jan. 30, impact her “Olympic dream” at the Milano Cortina Games. Before her Friday practice run, she shared an Instagram post of herself at the top of the training run slope. “No one would have believed I would be here… but I made it!!“ she captioned the post. ”I’m here, I’m smiling and no matter what, I know how lucky I am. I’m not going to waste this chance 💪🏻.” If all goes well, she is set to become the oldest alpine skier to compete at the Olympics.
Will and Grace star Charles C. Stevenson has died at the age of 95. The longtime character actor, known for often playing men of the cloth, died of natural causes at his home in Camarillo, California, on January 19, his son Scott said in a statement. The veteran and California native was also known for his roles in House, Men in Black, and Ghost World, but his lasting image for many will be as Smitty the barman in Will and Grace, a character he continued to bring to life until the show’s end. He was 89 at the time. Astonishingly, he did not get into acting until he was 50 years old, securing his first major part at 76 in Snow Buddies. “In his own words, his job was ‘marrying or burying people,’” his son said. “As he told it, the panic-stricken director would invariably come to him to beg him to find a way to fill in unscripted space between ‘We are gathered here together’ (where he’d probably get his close-up) and the ‘amen’ at the end of the scene (where he usually wouldn’t). Stevenson admitted that he got pretty good at that.” He’s survived by five children.
Academy Award winner Halle Berry, 59, announced she is engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Van Hunt, 55. “He did put a little ring on it,” Berry said during a Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no,” Berry said, referring to a Today.com interview in which the couple revealed that Hunt had proposed, but the engagement was “still on hold” due to what the Catwoman actress described as their combined history with marriage. “I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love,” the actress told Today.com in June. Berry was formerly married to baseball player David Justice, singer-songwriter Eric Benét, and actor Olivier Martinez. She confirmed her relationship with Hunt in September 2020, and the two allegedly began dating in the spring of that year. “I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him,’” Berry clarified on Thursday. In 2024, Berry told Marie Claire that it took her a “minute” to “get it right” in relationships, but that Hunt was her “person.”
Fashion model Cristina Pérez Galcenco, 21, was found dead in her home on Tuesday, according to Spanish media reports. Sources close to the family told El Mundo that authorities found no signs of violence and believe her death was likely due to natural causes. Pérez Galcenco was the daughter of former professional soccer player Nacho Pérez and Tatiana Galcenco. She began modeling at a young age, walking in her first runway show at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, according to ABC. Her career quickly expanded, with appearances at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid and runway shows in Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, La Nueva España reported. Organizers of her debut Campoamor show shared a tribute on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of Pérez Galcenco walking the catwalk in a flowing pink gown, captioned with a dove emoji. Pérez Galcenco’s funeral is scheduled to be held on Saturday at a church in Lugones, Asturias.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of thousands of M&M products in 20 states due to missing allergen warnings on the packaging. On January 26, over 6,000 units of M&M’s packaged by Beacon Promotion Inc., a company that repackaged the products for promotional purposes, were recalled. The Daily Beast has contacted Beacon Promotion Inc. for comment. According to the FDA, the packaging does not declare milk, soy, and peanut allergens, and the recall was classified as Class II on Wednesday, meaning that eating the candy “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The recalled M&M’s can be identified by the “Make Your Mark” label, a lot code of M1823200, and a best-by date of April 30, 2026. The colorful, sugar-coated chocolate candies made by a division of Mars Inc. aren’t the only chocolate products being recalled this year. In January, the FDA announced that Spring & Mulberry pulled eight flavors of its chocolate bars after routine testing detected salmonella in some products.
Sports ticket prices have rocketed up faster than inflation over the past decade. High-end seating has experienced the steepest increase in a trend that has made live games harder to afford for many fans, even as demand continues to drive premium prices higher. Data from the ticketing platform Gametime shows that the average NFL ticket price nearly tripled between 2015 and 2025, rising 173 percent after adjustment for inflation. Other leagues also posted jaw-dropping increases, including college football (119 percent), Major League Baseball (111 percent), the NBA (70 percent), the NHL (65 percent), and Major League Soccer (22 percent). Super Bowl club tickets sold for $35,165 in 2024, with four seats totaling over $140,000. Top NBA seats have exceeded $20,000, while MLB premium tickets hit $17,170. Meanwhile, new stadium plans emphasize fewer seats and more upscale amenities. Analysts say that leagues are prioritizing revenue by focusing on higher-dollar customers. Axios reported that resale markets may offer lower-priced tickets for sports fans, with customers saving an average of 37 percent—but this may not apply to some of the biggest events. Despite a slight dip in demand for Super Bowl tickets this year, average prices for the big game remain above $8,000.
A crew member onboard a passenger plane has been hospitalized after a foul odor filled the cabin. British Airways Flight BA2204 landed at London Gatwick on Wednesday after more than seven hours in the air. After takeoff from Punta Cana, passengers noticed an “unusual odor,” and crew members began to feel sick, experiencing nausea from the smell originating from the rear of the Boeing 777-200. The 27-year-old jet was inspected after landing, but at the time of writing, the airline has not provided an explanation. Speaking to the newspaper, a passenger onboard said, “Various people reported feeling ill, but one stewardess was so badly hit that she needed a hospital check-up on arrival at Gatwick. There were fears that the stewardess was ill due to carbon monoxide poisoning. It was a real worry.” A British Airways spokesman said: “A crew member on Flight BA2204 was taken to hospital as a precaution after becoming unwell on board. The health and well-being of our customers and crew is our top priority and we are looking into what happened.” Other members of the crew recovered without going to the hospital.
A 26-year-old Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly showing up at the home of White House official Russell Vought. Authorities arrested Colin Demarco in late January. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month. Investigators claim he was targeting an individual referred to in court documents as R.V. Sources have since confirmed to CBS that the alleged intended victim was Vought, who serves as Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget and was a key figure in the far-right Project 2025 blueprint for a second Trump term. Records say Demarco was captured on a Ring camera wearing gloves and a surgical mask while approaching the home and checking the mailbox. A neighbor reported seeing what appeared to be a firearm. Search warrant results reportedly uncovered notes about weapons and a document titled “Body Disposal Guide,” as well as Discord messages discussing killing President Trump. Demarco allegedly said the 2024 election was “the lowest point in his life” and he feared a “fascist takeover.” An OMB spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe.”