1

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody Recreate Iconic 2003 Oscars Kiss

PUCKER UP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.02.25 9:30PM EST 
Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreate their iconic Oscars kiss.
Getty Images/Access Hollywood TikTok

Twenty-two years after their headline-grabbing kiss at the 2003 Academy Awards, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated the moment. “That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry told Variety on the carpet after kissing Brody Sunday, a moment that was captured in footage by Access Hollywood. “I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that.” Brody, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, famously kissed Berry onstage at the 2003 Oscars when she presented him with his award for his work in The Pianist. “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” Brody told the Monster’s Ball star at the time. When reflecting on the kiss in an interview with Variety last month, Brody shared, “We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing ... nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad,” he continued.

@accesshollywood

HALLE BERRY KISSED ADRIEN BRODY AT THE #OSCARS !!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 #AWARDSEASON

♬ original sound - Access Hollywood - Access Hollywood
Read it at Variety

2
Kieran Culkin Shocks Wife With On-Stage Plea for More Kids at the Oscars
PRETTY PLEASE?
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 03.02.25 8:31PM EST 
Published 03.02.25 8:13PM EST 
Kieran Culkin and wife, Jazz
ABC

Kieran Culkin won his first Oscar on Sunday, but it looks like he might go home with an even bigger prize. The actor, 42, very publicly asked his wife Jazz Charton, 36, for a fourth child during his acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. “About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I won a third kid from her, because she said, if I won the award, she would give me the kid,” Culkin said, referring to his Emmys acceptance speech last year when he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession. Charton said she owed Culkin a third kid when they were in the parking lot after the Emmys, the actor recounted. “And I turned to her,” Culkin went on, “And I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me—I swear to God, this happened. It was just over a year ago—she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out. She shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now.” The crowd broke into laughter as the camera panned to Charton wiping away tears and jokingly shaking her head. Culkin bested a list of other iconic actors, including his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong and A Complete Unknown’s Edward Norton.

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

3
Daryl Hannah Sneaks Ukraine Support Into Oscars Appearance
SPEAKING OUT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 03.02.25 9:23PM EST 
Published 03.02.25 9:08PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Daryl Hannah speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kill Bill star Daryl Hannah was the first celebrity to bring Ukraine to front of mind at the Oscars on Sunday when she took to the stage and began her remarks by showing her support on the world famous stage. Hannah presented the award for Best Editing, but before she could read the carefully chosen words on the teleprompter and hand the award to director-editor Sean Baker for Anora, she said “Slava Ukraine,” which translates to “Glory to Ukraine.” Hannah was greeted with applause from the crowd for her call out to the country, after its president Volodymyr Zelensky was subjected to a shouting match with Donald Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office on Friday. The Blade Runner star is known for her environmental activism and has been vocal about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war since it began three years ago. Hannah is a consistent critic of Trump and his right-hand Elon Musk on the platform Bluesky.

4
Zelensky Gets Tea With King Charles After Getting Kicked Out of White House
HOPE HE SAID THANK YOU
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 03.02.25 2:10PM EST 
King Charles III (L) hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
WPA Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump may have been invited to meet King Charles III at some indeterminate point in the future (a meeting that is already giving courtiers cause to panic) but his shouting match partner beat him to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enjoyed a private audience with the British monarch Sunday. A palace source told The Daily Beast “refreshments were served.” Buckingham Palace has not revealed what the two discussed, but they were photographed side by side at the king’s country home, Sandringham, after European leaders said they would back Zelensky at a crisis summit in London. Local residents waving Ukrainian flags greeted Zelensky as he arrived at Sandringham. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier told the beleaguered leader: “We are all with you.” The meeting comes after Zelensky’s visit to the White House was cut short last week when the Ukrainian leader and Trump got into a shouting match.

These Salon-Quality Scalp Care Essentials Will Keep Your Head Hydrated and Dandruff-Free
HEADS UP!
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.26.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 1:10PM EST 
Jupiter's selection of anti-dandruff and dry scalp care products
Jupiter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between dandruff and dryness, taking care of your scalp can (literally) feel like a head-scratcher. Enter Jupiter, an innovative scalp care brand with a suite of salon-quality, dermatologist-tested products to soothe scalp discomfort and keep your hair looking better than ever.

If you find yourself bothered with a dry and itchy or are constantly brushing off powdered sugar-like flakes from your head, the Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo is a must-try. This rich-lather formula targets dry scalp issues while still preserving your hair color and quality. Plus, it smells great!

Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo
Buy At Target$15

Every shampoo should be paired with a great conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent flaking—and the Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner more than ticks the box. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, calming oatmeal (yes, that’s a thing), and vitamins that help fight back against damage to your scalp and hair, this conditioner will have you feeling (and looking) fresh long after you get out of the shower.

Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner
Buy At Target$15

For anyone suffering from mild-moderate dandruff or dealing with yellow, confetti-like flakes, the Jupiter Restoring Serum will feel like a godsend. Packed with skin-friendly vitamins and botanicals, this serum delivers targeted scalp relief whenever and wherever you need it, making it perfect for daily touch-ups and extending the time between washes.

Jupiter Restoring Serum
Buy At Target$18

5
Kamala Harris Pours Cold Water on Oscars Presenter Rumors
SURPRISE?
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.02.25 6:48PM EST 
Published 03.02.25 5:59PM EST 
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Former Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Chairman's Award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Former Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Chairman's Award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was widely expected to make an surprise Academy Awards cameo as the ceremony turns up its security detail in preparation. That is, until her husband, Doug Emhoff poured cold water on the rumors by posting a photo of their “watch party prep” at home in sweats. Deadline reported that the losing 2024 presidential candidate will probably be at the event, although there was no indication of whether she would be presenting or not. The trade publication wrote that security around the Dolby Theatre was unusually high, effectively “shutting down” Hollywood. “We live in a new evolving security environment,” a federal official told Deadline on Sunday, right before the Oscars. “The expected attendance of the former vice president is a major factor in the added security,” another law enforcement officer told the publication. Another source for the ceremony told Deadline, however, that the rumors were untrue. But protection for the star-studded event included drones, police pre-screenings for press, and K-9 units on the scene to sniff out trouble. “There are no credible threats,” however, Deadline reported. Harris was seen in the photo scooping Doritos into a bowl—a nod to her quote during last year’s presidential campaign about soothing herself after the 2016 election with an entire “family-sized bag of nacho Doritos.”

Read it at Deadline

6
Major League Baseball Considers Reinstating Hit King Pete Rose
ROSY OUTLOOK
Sean Craig
Published 03.02.25 4:13PM EST 
Cincinnati Reds' manager Pete Rose reacts to a reporters question 3/22 in the dugout prior to their contest against the Cards.
Cincinnati Reds' manager Pete Rose reacts to a reporters question 3/22 in the dugout prior to their contest against the Cards. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a request to reinstate Pete Rose from the family of the league’s all-time hit leader, ESPN reported Saturday. Rose, who died in September at age 83, was banned from the MLB for life in 1989 after an investigation found that he had gambled on baseball games while he was a player and manager. In 1991, the Baseball Hall of Fame voted to ban anyone on the MLB’s so-called “permanently ineligible” list from induction, leaving the history museum absent one of the sport’s greatest and most controversial figures. Rose’s family filed the petition with Manfred in January, ESPN said, after his eldest daughter Fawn and his onetime lawyer Jeffrey Lenkov met with the commissioner’s office in December. Lenkov told ESPN that Manfred was “respectful, gracious, and actively participated in productive discussions regarding removing Rose from the ineligible list.” The news came one day after President Donald Trump said he would posthumously pardon Rose, who pleaded guilty in 1990 to two federal charges of filing false tax returns and served a five-month prison sentence. “He never betted against himself or the other team,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Lenkov told ESPN that he had “not actively sought” Trump’s assistance but added that “Pete would have appreciated the president’s commitment to him.”

Read it at ESPN

7
Slow Weekend Box Office Sees ‘Captain America’ Winning Top Spot by a Meek Margin
SNOOZE FEST
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.02.25 4:27PM EST 
(L-R) Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford attend the Captain America: Brave New World World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on February 11, 2025.
(L-R) Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford attend the Captain America: Brave New World World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on February 11, 2025. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Oscar weekend surprisingly led to a lull at the domestic box office this week, with the top earner—Captain America: Brave New World—only landing first place with a meek $15 million. The Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford led film opened to around $120 million in its debut weekend last month but drastically dropped to $28.2 million in its second week, signifying one of the steepest plunges for a Marvel film. Meanwhile coming in second place is the weekend’s only new film Last Breath which earned $7.8 million. Starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole, the film is based on the true story of a deep-sea diving mission gone rogue. At third place is Oz Perkins’ horror flick The Monkey which grossed an additional $6.4 million to its two week-total of $24.6 million. Rounding out the top five are family romps Paddington in Peru and Dog Man which earned $4.5 million and $4.2 million respectively.

Read it at The Associated Press

8
Pokémon-Shaped Cheeto Sells for Over $87,000
TAKE IT CHEESY
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.02.25 3:40PM EST 
Published 03.02.25 3:34PM EST 
The popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos is taking on a new flavor. A chipotle ranch edition has been released. (Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
The popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos is taking on a new flavor. A chipotle ranch edition has been released. (Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Fresno Bee/TNS

A singular Cheeto shaped in the form of a Pokémon character has just sold for over $87,000. Nicknamed the “Cheetozard,” the cheesy cornmeal snack resembled one of the franchise’s main characters, an orange dragon named Charizard. The auction went into extended time, but the prize eventually went to a mystery bidder at around 2 a.m. EST after 60 bids, according to cllct. Its owner, 1st & Goal Collectibles, bought the Cheeto on eBay around five years ago for $350. But that was not the first time the piece of cornmeal was bartered: The eBay seller told buyers it was pulled out of a bag during a road trip and was traded between brothers in exchange for Power Ranger toys. In a 2024 post about the snack, the “Cheetozard” struck a chord among fans. “Must be preserved for future generations,” wrote one user on Instagram. “He needs his own tour schedule,” another commented.

Read it at cllct

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

9
WATCH: Terrifying Moment Cruise Tilts and Injures 13 Passengers
TROUBLED WATERS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.02.25 2:15PM EST 
Published 03.02.25 2:07PM EST 
The Princess Cruises' Crown Princess cruise ship is anchored in the Pacific Ocean off the coast on January 14, 2024 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Getty Images

Choppy seas caused 13 voyagers and three crew members to suffer “minor injuries” on a recent New Zealand cruise, with footage uploaded to social media showing scenes of chaos. The ship, named the Crown Princess, took off from Sydney, Australia, for a 14-day trip when the boat was struck by strong winds in Fiordland, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Footage posted to Facebook showed the tense moment the boat rocked side to side as passengers held onto furniture and belongings flew across the floor. Water was also filmed rushing around on the deck. Other footage showed food and broken plates strewn about the kitchen. “Crown Princess encountered strong winds during a course change, causing the ship to briefly tilt beyond its usual movement before stabilizing,” a spokesperson for the company told PEOPLE. “Our crew responded quickly to correct the situation, and at no point was the safety of the ship compromised.”

Read it at PEOPLE

10
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pick Wedding Destination Fit for Billionaire’s ‘I Do’
ALL ABOARD
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 03.02.25 9:06AM EST 
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have found a place to say “I do.” The billionaire couple plans to exchange their vows off the coast of Italy on Bezos' megayacht Koru, a source told Page Six. According to the outlet, the couple is sailing around a June date, though it did not confirm a specific day for the wedding. The news came just over two months after Bezos denied a Daily Mail report that the two would marry in a lavish $600 million Christmastime wedding in Aspen, Colorado. “This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” he wrote on X at the time, a rare instance where he’s refuted a report directly. Bezos and Sánchez, a former reporter, got engaged in May 2023 and held an extravagant engagement party three months later in Positano, Italy—on the same $500 million yacht that will host their wedding.

Read it at Page Six

