Halle Berry Claps Back After Drake Instagram Post
‘THOUGHT BETTER OF HIM’
Halle Berry has a response to Drake’s Instagram post on Wednesday, which features a photo of Berry being slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as cover art for his new single with SZA, “Slime you Out.” And she isn’t happy about it. Berry posted a pink box with “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman” in white lettering in an Instagram post on Saturday. In response to a fan asking in the comments what Berry thought about Drake’s post of her, Berry responded, “Didn’t get my permission.” She responded to another comment that her post was a response to Drake’s post. Back in 2019, Drake wore a leather jacket with a picture of Jinx Johnson, a James Bond character portrayed by Berry. On her Instagram, Berry had responded by wearing a shirt that said “Here for a good time not a long time” and the caption “Wayy up I feel blessed.” But in response to Drake’s latest picture of Berry covered in green slime, the actress wasn’t feeling so “blessed.” “That’s not cool. I thought better of him!” Berry wrote in her Instagram comments.