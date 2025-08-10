Halle Berry’s First Ex-Husband Spills Brutal Reason He Left

Baseball player David Justice says that his marriage to actress Halle Berry ended because Berry was not “motherly” enough. Justice, 59, said that when he and Berry, 58, married in 1993, “My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.” “I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know? Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice said on the All the Smoke podcast. “She don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly, and then we start having issues.” Justice also said that their demanding careers proved to be an issue. “We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy,” he said. Berry and Justice divorced in 1997. Berry married R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benét in 2001, but the couple divorced in 2005. Berry was then married to her third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2016.

Page Six