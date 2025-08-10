Celebrity

Halle Berry’s First Ex-Husband Spills Brutal Reason He Left

F---IN' PROBLEMS

David Justice was married to the actress from 1993 to 1997.

Annie Bang
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Halle Berry attends the premiere of the movie "Flinstones" with her husband David Justice.
Mitchell Gerber/Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Baseball player David Justice says that his marriage to actress Halle Berry ended because Berry was not “motherly” enough. Justice, 59, said that when he and Berry, 58, married in 1993, “My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.” “I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know? Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice said on the All the Smoke podcast. “She don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly, and then we start having issues.” Justice also said that their demanding careers proved to be an issue. “We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy,” he said. Berry and Justice divorced in 1997. Berry married R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benét in 2001, but the couple divorced in 2005. Berry was then married to her third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2016.

Read it at Page Six
Annie Bang

Annie Bang

Breaking News Intern

annie.bang@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now