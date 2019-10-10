CHEAT SHEET
DEFENSELESS
Jewish Leader: German Synagogue Attacked by Gunman Should Have Been Protected
A Jewish community leader has hit out at German authorities for not providing enough security at a synagogue that was attacked by a far-right gunman Wednesday. “If police had been stationed outside the synagogue, then this man could have been disarmed before he could attack the others,” said Josef Schuster, president of the council of Germany’s Jewish community. The gunman didn’t manage to get into the synagogue in the attack, but killed two bystanders. The attack was livestreamed from a helmet camera, similar to the mosque massacre in New Zealand this year. Schuster said it’s normal practice for all synagogues to have police guards while services are taking place, but this appeared not to be the case in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, where Halle is located. The head of Germany’s police union said that level of protection wasn’t feasible, adding: “We’d have to guard every synagogue, every church, every mosque, every holy place in Germany around the clock.”