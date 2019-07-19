Two More Movies to Be Released in ‘Halloween’ Saga

Universal announced two more films in its Halloween saga will be released next year and in 2021, The Associated Press reports. The life-or-death battle between Laurie Strode, played by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, and murderer Michael Myers will continue with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends—set to be released on Oct. 16, 2020 and Oct. 15, 2021, respectively. A teaser released Friday declared that the years-long saga between the survivor and his desired victim “isn't over.” Halloween’s 2018 comeback was a hit, reportedly earning $253.5 million in the global box office.