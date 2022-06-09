Halsey’s Maryland Concert Transformed Into a Flooded, Rodent-Infested Nightmare

“I am not a woman, I’m a god,” Halsey proclaimed in a song once—but even she can’t control the weather.

The singer was forced to cancel her Wednesday night show in Maryland after a storm flooded the ironically-titled Merriweather Post Pavilion, calling the situation “literally fucking insane” in an Instagram Live.

“Basically what happened was there was some unexpected and unpredictable weather that the weather experts” she works with on the road “didn’t even see coming, some storm cells that appeared really, really quickly, and immediately became dangerous.”

She apologized to fans who were stranded in the amphitheater for hours before the cancellation was announced, explaining that local authorities had advised her team to put the venue under a shelter-in-place order to avoid a stampede.

Footage of the flooded venue was circulated by Twitter users at the concert on Wednesday, showing the “unreal” scene: ankle-deep water, rain pounding the seats, and, in one video, a roadie kicking what appeared to be a drenched squirrel off the stage.

“Maryland I don’t even know what to say…” Halsey wrote on Twitter, promising a rescheduled show in a separate tweet. “But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.”

In a pair of follow-up tweets, the singer responding to a query from a fan asking why she failed to take the stage, writing, “I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety.”

She continued, “I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise.”