Gunman Kills Two and Injures Several Others in Chaotic Texas Shooting, Police Say
Two people were killed and several others were injured late Saturday in a northeastern Texas city after police say a man with a rifle and a “battle belt” opened fire. Three officers were shot in a confrontation with the gunman, and one other person was said to be suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Haltom City Police said. The gunman, who has not been identified, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. He was found with a military-style rifle and a handgun after police say a man and a woman were shot dead in the area. The chaotic scene unfolded in the Diamond Oaks part of the city, where police had urged residents to stay indoors as they hunted for the armed suspect following reports of shots fired. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, which prompted an array of different law enforcement agencies to descend on the area. According to The Dallas Morning News, as the search for the gunman was still underway, a police officer told residents gathered in the area near Denton Highway and Glenview Drive to “please leave” because there was “an active shooter in the area.” “He is armed. Please leave for your safety. Please leave. He’s shot multiple people already,” the unnamed officer was quoted saying.