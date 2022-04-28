‘Rust’ Cinematographer’s Family Demand Sheriffs Take Down Video Showing Her ‘Dying on the Church Floor’
‘IRREPARABLE DAMAGE’
The family of a cinematographer shot dead on the set of the movie Rust has demanded that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office take down video that shows Halyna Hutchins “dying on the church floor.” The 42-year-old Ukraine-born filmmaker died after being hit by a live round shot from a prop gun by the actor Alec Baldwin on set in New Mexico. The sheriff's office released a cache of files and documents this week in what it said was a bid to be transparent about its investigation, but Hutchins’ family complained Wednesday that her husband, Matthew, was given only a few hours notice and did not have the chance to ask for sensitive material to be held back from public view. In a letter to the sheriff’s office obtained by CNN, the family lawyer said: “Your office trampled on the constitutional rights of the Hutchins.” It adds: “While the damage of publishing the video is irreparable, taking down the video will end your office’s complicity in causing further harm.”