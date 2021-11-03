CHEAT SHEET
Halyna Hutchins' Husband Hires Wrongful Death Attorney
The husband of the cinematographer who was killed on the set of a Western in New Mexico last month has hired an attorney specializing in wrongful death suits. TMZ reports Matthew Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins’ spouse, is poised to file suit on behalf of the couple’s 9-year-old son and himself, and he’s retained Los Angeles law firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi to do it. The Santa Fe County sheriff’s investigation into Hutchins’ death on the set of Rust after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with live rounds is ongoing. The district attorney has not ruled out criminal charges.