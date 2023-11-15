Hamas Agrees to Tentative Deal to Free 50 Hostages: Report

Hamas agreed to free at least 50 women and children held captive in Gaza in exchange for a multi-day pause in fighting and an increase in aid, The Washington Post reported, citing an Arab diplomat.

Israel had yet to accept the deal, which would allegedly involve the release of some Palestinians jailed in Israel. It is expected to reach a decision sometime Wednesday.

American officials had signaled on Wednesday that such a deal was coming to fruition, with a number of reports suggesting that the two sides were “close” to a deal.

The total number of hostages represents just 20 percent of those taken captive during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel. Ten Americans are among those believed to still be in the terrorist group’s clutches. The group had previously released two American hostages, Judith and Natalie Raanan.

A similar arraignment for the same number of hostages was reportedly rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the early days of the conflict.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “discussed at length ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including many children and a number of Americans,” the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

The condition that Hamas would only release women and children rules out the prospect that all American hostages would be returned under this deal.

