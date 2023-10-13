CHEAT SHEET
Hamas Claims 13 Hostages Were Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Hamas claimed Friday morning that 13 hostages—including foreigners—had been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, did not name the people allegedly killed in the strikes but said the deaths had occurred as a result of “barbaric enemy bombing” affecting five locations. Scores of people were abducted by Hamas during the group’s attack inside Israel on Saturday, and their condition remains unknown. The Israeli military says it had already informed the families of 97 people that their relatives are being held in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) early Friday warned residents in Gaza City to move south for their “own protection.”