Hamas Co-Founder Killed in Gaza Airstrike: Israel

Hamas co-founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, one of the masterminds behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, was reportedly killed in an airstrike in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces announced on X.

“Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre,” wrote the IDF on X along with an image of a smiling Issa with the word “ELIMINATED” stamped across the bottom. “As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis.”

🔴 ELIMINATED: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas' military wing.



The strike was part of a series of extensive bombings on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City that the IDF carried out on Friday night. The senior Hamas leader was reportedly with his wife and grandson when the bombs hit.

Having fought in Iraq and Syria, Issa brought his military experience to Gaza when he arrived from Syria in 2005, according to The Jerusalem Post, sharing his technical know-how and skills with Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 killed 1200 people, including 43 Americans. Around 250 people were taken hostage, including 12 Americans.

Last month, the IDF announced that they had “likely” killed Hamas chief Mohammed Sinwar.