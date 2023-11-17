CHEAT SHEET
    Hamas Conditioned Hostage Deal on Israel Ending Drone Flights: Report

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Israeli soldiers pictured in Gaza.

    IDF via Reuters

    Hamas demanded that Israel end drone flights across Gaza as part of negotiations to free dozens of the hostages taken captive during the Oct. 7 attack, CNN reported, citing three sources. Hamas earlier this week reportedly agreed to a deal in which at least 50 women and children held captive in Gaza would be released in exchange for a multi-day pause in fighting among other concessions. Israel however was expected to reject the drone demand for fear it would lose intel regarding the whereabouts of Hamas operatives and other hostages trapped in Gaza, sources told CNN. Israel has used drone flights to scour the region nearly every day since fighting began to aid in its ground incursion.

