    Hamas Confirms Top Commander’s Death in War With Israel

    Damaged buildings in Gaza City from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Omar El-Qattaa / Getty Images

    Hamas confirmed Sunday that Abu Anas al-Ghandour, a top commander who led fighters in northern Gaza, had been killed along with three other commanders. The Israeli military said they targeted al-Ghandour earlier this month and killed him before the “operational pause” in fighting, according to The New York Times. Al-Ghandour is the most senior Hamas commander to be killed since Ayman Nofal, who was in charge of the Central Brigade in the Qassam Brigades and was killed last month.

