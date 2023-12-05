Hamas Drugged Freed Hostages to Make Them ‘Look Happy’: Israeli Official
DOSED
Hostages released by Hamas were given tranquilizers to make them “look happy” as they were freed from captivity, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, the head of the Israeli Health Ministry’s medical division, told the Knesset Health Committee that hostages were administered with clonazepam, a drug typically used to treat seizures and acute anxiety. Mizrahi said the sedative would make them seem relaxed and upbeat despite weeks of psychological terror in captivity, according to The Times of Israel. The ministry reportedly did not disclose whether it had confirmed the alleged druggings with blood tests, or if it had relied on the testimony of freed hostages, or some other source of information. More than 100 hostages were freed by Hamas during a weeklong truce with Israel that ended Friday. Israeli authorities estimate that more than 130 captives remain in Gaza.